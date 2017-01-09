Togar Howard Shares His Fantasy

Minneapolis, MN – January, 2017, Liberian singing and dancing sensation Togar Howard gifted his fans by sharing “Fantasy” the video just in time for the holiday season. “Fantasy” is a fun, relatable video as Howard pursues the object of his desire to the uptempo song produced by D12.

“I would like to thank God for giving me a chance to chase my dreams. I love my team. Thanks to my management team Busy Boyz Group, Lacasha Love, my dancers, ImAPro, and City Dream Team for making this video happen,” stated Howard. “I hope my fans have as much fun watching the official video as we did making it.”

About Togar Howard

Liberia born, Cote d'IVoire raised and Minnesota based singer/songwriter, dancer, and choreographer Togar (Noovou) Howard debuted as an artist in 2014. Before launching his solo career, he was a dancer sharing the stage with several noteworthy musical artists. While capable of performing many genres, Howard has chosen to root himself in Afropop, a blend of traditional African beats blended with the more modern pop beats.

As a singer, Howard has shared the stage with artists that include Tiwa Savage, Davido, Kcee, Iyanya, and Timaya. His stage presence is undeniably electrifying as he delivers a high energy, dance packed performance every time.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFxj_R_RrMQ