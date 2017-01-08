Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
General News | 8 January 2017 23:41 CET

Photos: Ofori Amponsah Kiss A Lady On Stage

By Blagogee.com 

Veteran high life singer Ofori Amponsah, is back in the news as he smooched a lady and kissed her on stage while performing at Amakye Dede's spot dubbed 'Abrantie Spot' in Accra.

Popularly known in showbiz as 'Pastor Alewa' the otoolege hit maker thrilled patrons with his sterling live band performance with his back-to-back hit songs.

A video posted on social media (Facebook) saw Mr.All4real performed with award winning singer KK Fosu on their hit song "Rakia".

According to the converted Highlife singer: KK said something and am jealous so i need ladies to mount the stage and dance the lucky winner will be kissed.

Three ladies mounted the stage as they exhibited their dance moves on stage and the lucky winner was kissed by Ofori Amponsah on stage.

Click this link to watch Ofori Kissing a lady on stage:

https://www.facebook.com/kofi.adomahnwanwani/videos/1177053729058337/


General News

One's sucess, with determination becomes bigger than the mountains he/she can't see.
By: Boakye Dorothy
