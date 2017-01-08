Photos: Ofori Amponsah Kiss A Lady On Stage

Veteran high life singer Ofori Amponsah, is back in the news as he smooched a lady and kissed her on stage while performing at Amakye Dede's spot dubbed 'Abrantie Spot' in Accra.

Popularly known in showbiz as 'Pastor Alewa' the otoolege hit maker thrilled patrons with his sterling live band performance with his back-to-back hit songs.

A video posted on social media (Facebook) saw Mr.All4real performed with award winning singer KK Fosu on their hit song "Rakia".

According to the converted Highlife singer: KK said something and am jealous so i need ladies to mount the stage and dance the lucky winner will be kissed.

Three ladies mounted the stage as they exhibited their dance moves on stage and the lucky winner was kissed by Ofori Amponsah on stage.

Click this link to watch Ofori Kissing a lady on stage:

https://www.facebook.com/kofi.adomahnwanwani/videos/1177053729058337/





