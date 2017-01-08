Kiss Daniel, Francis Duru, Charles Inojie And Others Headline Nollywood Film Festival Germany

The German city of Frankfurt came alive again during Nollywood Film Festival Germany NFFG and its sister event Nollywood Europe Golden Award NEGA that was held in Sept 9 - 10, 2016.

The yearly event organized by Ehizoya Golden Entertainment e.V which includes Nollywood (Nigeria) film shows, interactions, awards and an ample opportunity for participants to network with film makers and entertainers as well as culture merchants. The epic event kick-started with the premiered of Henry Ozuluonye’s film, titled: “THESTICK”, a Nollywood block buster movie that Featured Benedict Johnson, Ibwari Etuk, Emmanuel Precious, Stella Dandy and Henry Ozuluonye.

The movie is about “a step daughter who was subjected to unspeakable inhuman maltreatment. Her pains, agonies and tears were heard in the spiritual world and a mystic stick was given to her which eventually turned her situation around.”

The screening that took place at SAALBAU Gutleut; Rottweiler Straße 32 (off Gutleutstr), 60327 Frankfurt am Main, was well attended by many Europeans, Africans and as well as Diplomatic Corps.

In his opening speech, the event Director and President of Ehizoya GoldenEntertainment e.V, the innovator of the festival, Mr. Isaac Izoya, who is popularly known as – The Cultural Ambassador said, Nollywood is a medium of promoting not just culture but social integration and also educational tools for the Diaspora children. It’s a link for them to connect with their forebears.

He further affirm that Nollywood is a cultural exchange medium between Germany and Nigeria which is evidenced in majority of the Nollywood movies produced in Germany which include but not limited to “Love In Berlin, Home And Abroad, Fortunes Card, Zero Your Mind.” among others.

Mr. Izoya averred that Nollywood need to be supported and encourage by the Nigeria and German governments. At the end, he specifically thanked the following organizations and institutions for their unwavering support and encouragement: Hessen State Filmforum Höchst VHS-Frankfurt Am Main, Ministry of Arts and Culture (Stadt Frankfurt Kulturamt), The Office for Multicultural Affairs (Amt für Multikulturelle Angelegenheiten – AmkA), WISAG Sicherheit & Services GmbH & Co.KG, KLG Druckkultu GmbH and the Nigeria Consulate based in Frankfurt, under the leadership of His Excellency, Consul General Mr. John Ejineka - for their supports in making Nollywood events a success

Nollywood Europe Golden Awards Gala Night held at the prestigious “Kulturzentrum Höchst, Palleskestr. 2. 65929 Frankfurt am Main” was the climax heralding the closing ceremony of Nollywood Film Festival Germany – NFFG. Among those honoured at this year historic classic NEGA Awards gala-night event are: Nollywood mega star Mr .Francis Duru for “Outstanding Actor”, Mrs. Ebigheson Queen Blessing for "Nollywood Humanitarian Ambassador", Mrs. Charity –Excellence In "Humanitarian Service", African Top three hip-hop star Kiss Daniel for "Artiste of the year", Kiss Daniel’s manager, Miss Louiza Ogar Williams for "BEST Artiste Manager of the year", Mr. Ehimare Festus Eromosele for "Best Record Label Executive", Mr. Femi Awoniyi, The publisher of The African Courier magazine based in Berlin as "Distinctive Nollywood Profiler", Nollywood TV Paris Director, Mr. Cyprian Jasson for "Distinctive Nollywood Profiler", Greece based Miss Love Itoya as the "Best Diaspora Artiste" and Mr. Obinagha Chimezie Ebifor "Ambassador for Youth Empowerment".

Based on Nollywood fans popular demand, Charles Inojie, a Nollywood mega star, was invited to anchor the NEGA Awards event. He was one of the first NEGA awardees in 2012 in Essen, Germany alongside Nollywood star, Mona Lisa and Ghana top star, Jackie Appiah amongst others.

Nollywood Film Festival Germany –NFFG, is a viable platform designed for Nollywood film makers to showcase their movies to Europeans and Nollywood fans in Diaspora alike and Nollywood Europe Golden Awards - NEGA Awards, comes up as a closing ceremony of NFFG event in every second week of September since 2012.

Nigerian pop star, Kiss Daniel, the‘Woju’ crooner appearance at this year NEGA Awards event added extra ordinary values to the event as his fans travelled all over Europe countries to watch him performed on his first ever European stage performance.

Kiss Daniel visited some major European (Countries courtesy of Isaac Izoya) with lined up performances in major cities like, Frankfurt Am Main (Germany), Reggio Emillia (Italy), Stockholm, Sweden, Copenhagen, Denmark and Napoli (Italy) to promote his new album, “MAMA”.

The delegated members of Association of movie producers AMP headed my Mr. Blessing Agofure, added colour and value to NFFG 2016 general events.

Among the dignitaries present at the gala-night were His Excellency Consul General of the Nigeria consulate, Frankfurt, Germany Mr John Ejineka, His Excellency, CDA Mr. Kenneth Okeh of the Nigeria Embassy, Berlin, Mr. Ambi Okojie from Berlin, Mrs. Sonia Walter from Antwerp, Belgium and Miss Frances Caulker from London to mention but a few.

The success of this year NFFG & NEGA awards resulted in award received by Mr. Isaac Izoya, the initiator of NFFG and NEGA awards who was honoured in Ludwigshafen, Germany with Nollywood Leadership Award on December 8th, 2016.

As you know, any adventure, no matter how good must have an end. That was how we ended the event in 2016. However though, as we always say, The Show Must Go On! Thank you.





Izoya Wins Nollywood Award In Lu





Kiss Daniel His Excellency Cg John Ejinaka





Kiss Daniel On Stage 1





Presenting Nollywood Leadership Award In Lu To Izoya





Nega 2016 Recipients