Audio Report | 8 January 2017 12:44 CET

Frank Naro resurfaces With "Ade3 No" Ft Keche

Source: RazzOnline.Com

Hiplife artiste,Frank Naro has resurfaced into the music scene with a mind blowing song titled ‘Ade3 No’ that features popular hiplife duo,Keche and produced by Stylish Beat.

Under the production of Big Matt Entertainment,’Ade3 No’ which literally means ‘The Thing’ in the Akan dialect is a mild tempo song in which Frank Naro made it known to his love how much he admires her .Its actually a great song that can easily panetrate into the international music scenes.

Known in real life as frank Osei;Frank Naro is also a popular Kumawood actor and a brother of ace Kumawood actor Kweku Manu .He has starred in numerous movies such as Police Girl,and ‘Boyz Abre”, comedy series currently running on UTV.

Naro, started his musical career two years ago with hits such as”Kumawood”featuring Stay Jay , ‘Guy Guy” that also features Guru and “Nkwa Abodoo”.

Kindly enjoy the ‘Ade3 No’

