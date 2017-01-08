Golden Globes: Hollywood gears up for film and TV awards

Hollywood is gearing up for this year’s Golden Globes – one of the biggest nights in the entertainment calendar.

The ceremony is traditionally seen as an indicator of which films will do well at the Oscars.

La La Land leads the field with seven nominations, followed by Moonlight (six) and Manchester By The Sea (five).

The Globes also cover TV – and this year sees British actors including Claire Foy, Tom Hiddleston and Thandie Newton hotly tipped for trophies.

The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles from 17:00 PST Sunday/01:00 GMT Monday at a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

This will be Jimmy Fallon’s first year as Golden Globes host

La La Land, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, tells the story of a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress who are chasing dreams of stardom in Los Angeles.

Its nominations include best comedy or musical film, where it faces competition from Florence Foster Jenkins, Sing Street, 20th Century Women and Deadpool.

The musical is also in the running for best screenplay and best director, while Stone and Gosling have both received acting nods.

Its director Damien Chazelle told the BBC: “I grew up loving those old Hollywood musicals, and what I wanted to do was to take that form of film-making we think of as old fashioned and see if it could be updated and revived for today.”

Naomie Harris is nominated for her role in Moonlight

The best drama film category is likely to be more hotly contested, with Moonlight and Manchester By The Sea the frontrunners.

Moonlight tells the story of a young gay black man growing up in an impoverished neighbourhood in Miami.

British actress Naomie Harris is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the film – a part she initially wanted to turn down.

“I didn’t want to do it because I didn’t want to play a crack addict – I wanted to portray positive images of women in general and black women in particular,” she told the BBC last month.

“So I stupidly was about to say no, but then the director said, ‘I’m basically asking you to play my mum’, and I thought, I’ve never had anyone ask me to do that before, and it’s his story.”

This year’s ceremony takes place at the Beverley Hilton in Los Angeles

Moonlight is also nominated for best director, best screenplay, and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

Meanwhile, Manchester By The Sea, which stars Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams and Lucas Hedges, has already been named best film of the year by the National Board of Review.

Florence Foster Jenkins, which stars Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant, and Lion, with Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel, have four nominations apiece.

