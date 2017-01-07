Tweets: What Ghanaians are saying about Presidential inauguration

Ghana has successfully sworn in Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as President and Vice President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, Saturday.

They have been sworn into the high office of the land after Ghanaians overwhelmingly voted for Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a 53.8 percent victory as declared by the Returning officer Charlotte Osei on December 9, 2016.

The investiture was attended by several Heads of State including Alassane Ouattara, President of Côte d'Ivoire, who was the special guest of honour.

Watching NaNa Addo's Biography on Adom TV now, And ooh boy ! His family can speak English !.. Born a legend ! HE is going to be a good Prez — #MrHappiness (@funnyfacegh) January 7, 2017



What a beautiful, thoughtful and moving speech. I have faith. I've hope. Nana Addo covered more things with care.A very proud Ghanaian today — Ninja Feminist (@JustNanaAma) January 7, 2017



who's got the keys to nation? NANA ADDO pic.twitter.com/wIhUnHMfzj — Ben. (@Brupeh) January 7, 2017



English be what no gbaaament, Grammar on point. Swag is Lit. Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo Ayeeekooo. God Bless you, God Bless Ghana. — KwamzðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ (@KwameTrump) January 7, 2017



I want my future wife to be proud of me the same way Aunty Becky is proud of Nana addo now. Marriage with fulfillment so help me God ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ — PMP® Theios Jerrubal (@geighdeon_duke) January 7, 2017



Ladies and gentlemen, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ( @NAkufoAddo ) is the President of Ghana. #GhInaug pic.twitter.com/YtB2Y9BE9C — hyperNew Year ðŸ”¥ðŸŽ‰ (@hyperactive_gh) January 7, 2017



This is Nana Addo

He has made his wife proud

To the point of crying

Make your woman cry out of pride

Be like Nana Addo — New Age Ghanaman (@AwuahAmankwah) January 7, 2017



Flawless.. Samira Bawumia.. https://t.co/BROjRE4JZF — slash gavin CBASETV (@slashGavin) January 7, 2017



The beauty of Samira Bawumia alone will fix our economy...Brains Wrapped In Beauty and EleganceðŸ˜ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/Bc2cXGQOc7 — Eugene Nyavor (@iamghlinks) January 7, 2017

