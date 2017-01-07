Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
General News | 7 January 2017 13:49 CET

Tweets: What Ghanaians are saying about Presidential inauguration

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana has successfully sworn in Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as President and Vice President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, Saturday.

They have been sworn into the high office of the land after Ghanaians overwhelmingly voted for Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a 53.8 percent victory as declared by the Returning officer Charlotte Osei on December 9, 2016.

The investiture was attended by several Heads of State including Alassane Ouattara, President of Côte d'Ivoire, who was the special guest of honour.

Below are some Tweets on the ceremony:


Watching NaNa Addo's Biography on Adom TV now, And ooh boy ! His family can speak English !.. Born a legend ! HE is going to be a good Prez — #MrHappiness (@funnyfacegh) January 7, 2017


What a beautiful, thoughtful and moving speech. I have faith. I've hope. Nana Addo covered more things with care.A very proud Ghanaian today — Ninja Feminist (@JustNanaAma) January 7, 2017


who's got the keys to nation? NANA ADDO pic.twitter.com/wIhUnHMfzj — Ben. (@Brupeh) January 7, 2017


English be what no gbaaament, Grammar on point. Swag is Lit. Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo Ayeeekooo. God Bless you, God Bless Ghana. — KwamzðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ (@KwameTrump) January 7, 2017


I want my future wife to be proud of me the same way Aunty Becky is proud of Nana addo now. Marriage with fulfillment so help me God ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ — PMP® Theios Jerrubal (@geighdeon_duke) January 7, 2017


Ladies and gentlemen, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ( @NAkufoAddo ) is the President of Ghana. #GhInaug pic.twitter.com/YtB2Y9BE9C — hyperNew Year ðŸ”¥ðŸŽ‰ (@hyperactive_gh) January 7, 2017


This is Nana Addo
He has made his wife proud
To the point of crying
Make your woman cry out of pride
Be like Nana Addo — New Age Ghanaman (@AwuahAmankwah) January 7, 2017


Flawless.. Samira Bawumia.. https://t.co/BROjRE4JZF — slash gavin CBASETV (@slashGavin) January 7, 2017


The beauty of Samira Bawumia alone will fix our economy...Brains Wrapped In Beauty and EleganceðŸ˜ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/Bc2cXGQOc7 — Eugene Nyavor (@iamghlinks) January 7, 2017

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected])

I AM ASKING THIS GUSTION,,,UNTILL WHAN OUR LEDERS WILL ORGARNISE WITH ONE MIND, SO THAT THE CHIDRENS WEL FOLLOW THEM.
By: BILLY FROM HOLLAND
