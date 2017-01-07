Afro Mod launches “Harmattan” Collection

Afro Mod trends has launched its latest collections to kick start operations for the year 2017 at a cocktail event at its recently opened retail and showcase outlet in Osu, “The Mod Shop”.

Established in August 2011, Afro Mod Trends is an affordable luxury clothing and accessories brand which caters to every woman of every age, from casual tops and skirts, chic dresses to fabulous glitzy gowns. This is to allow all ladies to appreciate the line of clothing that caters to their intelligence, creativity and individuality, while keeping with its great quality, affordability and African uniqueness.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Afro Mod Trends, Ms. Mawuena Ami Yomekpe said that “our new collections, known as Harmattan was as a result of the passion to create a ready to wear outfit for the everyday woman. They are specially designed and tailored to meet the demands of our growing clientele and those who walk into our new shop (The Mod Shop) wanting African but modern outfits for various occasions”.

Exceptional Ghanaian singer, Yaayaa, threated the patrons to back to back hit songs with Ghana Disc Jockey Awards 2016 Best Video Jockey DJ of Spyder Lee Entertainment behind the turntables.

Over the years, Afro.Mod.Trends have remained prominent within the African fashion space, with presence at several runway shows and other events which includes the Glitz Africa Fashion Week, Accra (2013 & 2014), Oxford Africa Gala Dinner, United Kingdom (2015), Africa International Fashion Week, Lagos (2015), Expressions of Accra (2012 & 2013), Fashionista GH Fashion Fair (2013), WOMAN 2.1 Summit (2013) and Glitz Africa Fashion Exhibition (2012).