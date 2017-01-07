Music: Yuunes - Never Say Die (Prod. By Dream Jay)

Rising Ghanaian act, Yunnes after releasing couple of singles is out again with a new one titled – ‘Never Say Die’, a follow up to his last single, ‘Wa Pene So’.

Proving his versatility, he jumped on a one drop reggae beat to preach to the youths on the streets to keep up the hustle – work hard till the last sweat drop and motivating them never to lose hope and never to say never.

Yunnes joined forces with young sensational producer, Dream Jay to release this song.

Download, listen and share.