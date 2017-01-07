Audio Report | 7 January 2017 00:29 CET
Music: Yuunes - Never Say Die (Prod. By Dream Jay)
Rising Ghanaian act, Yunnes after releasing couple of singles is out again with a new one titled – ‘Never Say Die’, a follow up to his last single, ‘Wa Pene So’.
Proving his versatility, he jumped on a one drop reggae beat to preach to the youths on the streets to keep up the hustle – work hard till the last sweat drop and motivating them never to lose hope and never to say never.
Yunnes joined forces with young sensational producer, Dream Jay to release this song.
Download, listen and share.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].