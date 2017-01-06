Maestro Music Gh. Signs New Artiste ‘chulo’

Cheer up if your expectations for African/ Ghanaian music have not been met yet. Be rest assured that your surmise will change after you have listened to a song(s) by this promising artiste who goes by the name Abdullah Ibrahim, alias Chulo, a young multi genre artiste who believes in good music and so, aims to worker harder to reach the full potential of his talent and Ghana music on the international front.

Indubitably, Chulo’s poise and sentiment for good music is a reason for Maestro Music Ghana’s choice for signing him on their record label, to make his dreams for his career and Ghana music at large, a reality. Although this the first artiste to be signed officially on their record label, they are in for nothing but the best.

The young artiste whose first Hit Single ‘I REMEMBER' produced by UncleBeatz, has made a tremendous impact on music lovers especially ladies. Other singles by him ‘LOVE HURTS SOMETIMES’ and ‘SWEET PAIN’ has won the hearts of many music lovers as well.

At the official signing event held on Sunday, 1st January 2017, the PRO of the young artist, Yusif Ibrahim (X-tra Flourish) assured Maestro Music of an inexhaustible support and painstaking efforts to make this contract a success story. He also hoped for an extension in contract in some years to come.

The CEO of Maestro Music Ghana, Kenneth Osae Adjei (Quame Kenny) in his final address, assured Flourish Music Group “the management of Maestro Music Ghana promise you maximum input to make things happen within the stipulated time of contract. No stone will be left unturned.” He also advised music lovers in Ghana and beyond to fasten their seat belts as Maestro Music Ghana is about to take entertainment and Ghana music to an unprecedented level. You may want to contact, for Artiste and recording bookings, MaestroMusicGhana on +233245974452, +233249358567 /Facebook @maestromusicgh

Visit http://www.mediafire.com/file/8uzijl55i4bpjdq - to listen to 'I Remember' and others

Now, to the management of Maestro Music Ghana and our new entertainer, Chulo, we say Congratulations on your new chapter!