Exclusive News | 6 January 2017 16:44 CET

Watch Out: Asamoah Gyan To Retire Into Music

Source: fredericknoamesi.com

All other things being equal Ghanaian, professional Footballer Asamoah Gyan will after his football career retire into music, a field he can do very well as well.

The Black stars skipper has proved beyond reasonable doubt he can do music particularly rap when he featured twice on Castro’s songs.

In a recent video which popped up on social media, it has become crystal clear that the player is thinking of retiring from football into music.

In the video, Baby Jet as he is affectionately called, took the opportunity and rapped to the grandpa of Ghana’s hiplife Reggie Rockstone in a more professional way.

The video attracted so much comment on social media, radio and Televisions in Ghana.

Meanwhile Asamoah Gyan has been named among the Black Stars’ AFCON squad for Gabon, 2017

Watch the video below and express your mind …

