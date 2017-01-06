Amakye Dede, Ofori Amponsah To Headline Nana Addo’s Inaugural Concert At Abrantie Spot.

As part of the celebrations to mark the inaugural ceremony of president- elect Nana Akufo-Addo,and the victory of the New Patriotic Party( NPP) at the December 7th,2016 general elections,legendary highlife singer Amakye Dede is organising a musical concert at his Abrantie spot in Accra(Lapaz).

The musical concert which is slated on Saturday 7th January, 2017 will see other exhilarating performances from multiple award winning highlife music dynamo,Ofori Amponsah aka Mr All for real,Kofi B and a hosts of other surprising well known musicians.

Amakye Dede in an exclusive interview with razzonline.com urged his fans and every Ghanaian irrespective of their political affiliations to come and have fun and dance to Ghana’s Victory.

He emphasized that,he would be backed by his sensational Apollo high kings world acclaimed band who would delight patrons with most of his hit songs like ‘Iron Boy’,”Dabi Dabi’,’Kanea Maye’,etc .

The rate for the event is a cool 50GHC and will start from 7pm

Source:Razzonline.com