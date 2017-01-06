Watch Amakye Dede break down on Former Manager's grave

New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
6 January 2017

Source: RazzOnline.com

The one year of demise of the former manager of legendary highlife musician;Amakye Dede was commemorated yesterday, 5th January, 2017 at his grave yard at Elmina cemetery.

As part of activities to mark the commemoration, the veteran musician, Amakye Dede together with Some family members of the departed former manager laid wreath to honour him.

The most emotional part of the ceremony was when Amakye Dede uncontrollably broke down in tears on his former managers grave.

The highlife legend, his former manager and his bodyguard, Prince Mensah, were involved in an accident at the Bunso Junction near Nsutam on the Accra-Kumasi highway, where they had gone to perform at the Paradise Rest Stop during the New Year in the late hours on Friday, January 1, 2016.

While Isaac Yeboah died on the spot, the bodyguard and Amakye Dede sustained injuries and were admitted at the 37 Military Hospital and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital respectively.

Source:Razzonline.com

