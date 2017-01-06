New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Hiplife News | 6 January 2017 16:44 CET

EL is the best Lyricist in Ghana right now - Lennon Kweku Guy Guy

By Celebrity Base Tv

Godfred Lennon Agyemang popularly known in Showbiz as Lennon Kweku Guy Guy , without doubt can be categorized under one of Ghana’s fastest rising Television and Radio Personality who's also the CEO of Scary Hauz Entertainment and manager of Dancehall Music Dynamo VON PRAAKA cited an interview on Showbiz gh Wednesday where he was asked to name the best Lyricist in Ghana.

He said "El is the best Lyricist in Ghana, If I were to provide an example of truly excellent lyricism in gh hip hop, I'd have to go with "The King without a crown" he mentioned.

Here, the internal rhyme is barely worth mentioning. It's excellent, but it's innate. What really stood out to me in this one is the repetition. People make fun of artists for rhyming a word with itself, and here Consequence and EL did it constantly.

But it's not a crutch, and that's all the difference. He does it intentionally. Not desperately because they have to, but thematically because they want to.

And that thematic connection between the repetition of "El I'm Elien" is just such a perfect example of form meeting content he added.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Hiplife News

the man who tiled the ground care not about sweet food for him food is food
By: abdullahi mohammed z
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img