Godfred Lennon Agyemang popularly known in Showbiz as Lennon Kweku Guy Guy , without doubt can be categorized under one of Ghana’s fastest rising Television and Radio Personality who's also the CEO of Scary Hauz Entertainment and manager of Dancehall Music Dynamo VON PRAAKA cited an interview on Showbiz gh Wednesday where he was asked to name the best Lyricist in Ghana.

He said "El is the best Lyricist in Ghana, If I were to provide an example of truly excellent lyricism in gh hip hop, I'd have to go with "The King without a crown" he mentioned.

Here, the internal rhyme is barely worth mentioning. It's excellent, but it's innate. What really stood out to me in this one is the repetition. People make fun of artists for rhyming a word with itself, and here Consequence and EL did it constantly.

But it's not a crutch, and that's all the difference. He does it intentionally. Not desperately because they have to, but thematically because they want to.

And that thematic connection between the repetition of "El I'm Elien" is just such a perfect example of form meeting content he added.