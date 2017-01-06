New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
SSPA President lashes out at big brands over sponsorship in Abuja

By Network Africa

Entertainment outside Lagos is dying because big brands hardly support events outside Lagos…

The President of South South Progressive Awards (SSPA) and Peace Achievers Awards, Amb Kingsley Amafibe took to his social media page to express his feelings over big brand's sponsorship of event in Abuja.

He wrote this on his Facebook page ” Entertainment outside Lagos is dying because big brands hardly sponsor events outside Lagos..

This is the question, I keep asking myself, why is it that big brand don’t think of supporting events outside Lagos. Yet sometimes, we promote their products without even getting any support from them.

I guess, directors of this big brands in Nigeria, should look beyond Lagos. There’s so much opportunities to sell your products. Please support initiative that promote Youth Empowerment. Amb. Kingsley Amafibe.

He rounded up by saying Abuja and other cities TV Stations need to start promoting local content too instead of showing Lagos event content every time…

This complain is actually what all Event Organizers outside Lagos have been complaining for and we advice Big brands owners to look for a way in solving the problem and do their corporate social responsibility…

Amb Kingsley Amafibe is also the president of one of Nigeria’s biggest pageant “Miss Ambassador For Peace”

