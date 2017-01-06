You lived your life like a candle in the wind – Mzbel to Mahama

In spite of the numerous physical and verbal attacks, songstress Mzbel born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah's love for President John Mahama has no end in sight.

Shortly after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, John Mahama lost the 2016 elections, Mzbel became a victim of several attacks with many accusing her of being one of the reasons why the party lost.

The singer after the elections alleged that some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made violent antics and threatened to beat her up.

As if that was not enough, an angry female fan allegedly pelted her with an egg while she was performing on stage at the All White Party concert in Gent, Belgium on Boxing Day last year.

Video: Mzbel allegedly pelted with egg while performing in Belgium

A post she shared on Facebook suggests that the singer&%

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )