New Release | 6 January 2017 15:10 CET

Kyei Hosts Mega Party For NPP

By Daily Guide


EDMUND KYEI, the Asokwa Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced that preparations are far advanced to host a drink-up for his friends and supporters of the New Patriotic Party Saturday evening.

Top music and movie stars in the country as well as seasoned politicians and friends of Mr. Kyei aka Edmundo, are expected to grace the expectedly big occasion.

The much-hyped party, which is to be held at his residence in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, will witness performances by all the celebrities who campaigned for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), prior to the December 7, 2016 elections – now president-elect.

The merrymaking event is in connection with Nana Addo's massive electoral victory on December 7, Kyei told BEATWAVES.

Mr Edmund Kyei, who recently tied the nuptial knot with his long time fiancee, Annet Mensah Sarpong, said there will be food and drinks in abundance at the event.

The NPP communicator is one of the hard working guys who campaigned vigorously, which ensured the party’s massive electoral triumph in the Ashanti Region.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

New Release

