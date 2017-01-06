Celebrities Rock Karaoke Night

Some of the renowned celebrities in Ghana graced the second edition of the Celebrity Karaoke Night organized by the crew of award-wining entertainment show, Celebrity Fanzone Ghana.

The event, which took place last Friday at the Champs Bar, attracted a large number of personalities, including Beverly Afaglo, James Gardiner, Comedian Hogan, Claudia Lumor, Chris Kata and Chantelle Asante. They thrilled the audience with some amazing Karaoke performances.

Radio and TV presenters Nathaniel Attoh, Lexis Bill, Jessica Opare Saforo, Akosua Hanson and Nii Kpakpo Thompson, also featured prominently in the action-packed event.

The biggest performance during the night was by the Choirmaster, who stepped on stage to help his lovely wife rock the audience.

The event was also used as an opportunity for the Celebrity Fanzone crew to thank and award some of their loyal followers who had kept faith with them throughout the year 2016.