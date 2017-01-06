New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
6 January 2017

Videos: Amakye Dede breaks down at former manager's grave

Source: razzonline.com

The first anniversary of the death of the former manager of legendary highlife musician, Amakye Dede was commemorated on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at the Elmina cemetery.

As part of activities to mark the commemoration, Amakye Dede, together with some family members of the departed former manager, laid wreaths to in rememberance of him.

The most emotional part of the ceremony was when Amakye Dede uncontrollably broke down in tears on his former manager's grave.

The highlife legend, his former manager and his bodyguard, Prince Mensah, were involved in an accident at the Bunso Junction near Nsutam on the Accra-Kumasi highway. They had gone to perform at the Paradise Rest Stop during the New Year in the late hours on Friday, January 1, 2016.

While Isaac Yeboah died on the spot, the bodyguard and Amakye Dede sustained injuries and were admitted to the 37 Military Hospital and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital respectively.

Watch the video below:

