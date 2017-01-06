New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
New Release | 6 January 2017 08:38 CET

Ghana's Promising Talent Bryt Drops 'Ebi You'

By ModernGhana Entertainment Desk

This banger 'Ebi You' is coming from one of Ghana's promising talents, Bryt. He calls this one "Ebi You".

This tune will get you mad and put you in your dancing mood.

The song was produced by Lexyz Beats.

Bryt has proven indeed that he is an artiste ready to make a strong case in the Ghana music industry.

Download and share across all networks.

Connect on all social media networks as well.

Comments:
This article has 1 comments, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

New Release

if you wish on the wrong star, someone gets what you want
By: naa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img