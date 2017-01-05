Stop diversifying Dancehall music unnecessarily - Jupitar

Musician Jupitar has advised Dancehall artistes to be cautious of the kind of music they term as Dancehall.

In an interview with Ibrahim Ben-Brako on Joy Prime, Jupitar stated that the genre has its own vibes and adding other sounds to it does not make it Dancehall.

“Dancehall artistes should know what songs they should term as Dancehall songs,” he said.

He also added that people get confused, especially on the global stage, when songs termed as Dancehall songs do not sound right.

Jupitar explained that it’s okay for artistes to mix Dancehall with our local style but immediately the name is changed to ‘Afro Dancehall’ and any others thing, it tarnishes the image of the Reggae/Dancehall genre.

“It’s a genre and should not be changed or switched to perfect the songs the artistes make, that is wrong. R&B is R&B, Hiphop is Hiphop and Dancehall is Dancehall,’’ he concluded.