New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
General News | 5 January 2017 20:47 CET

Stop diversifying Dancehall music unnecessarily - Jupitar

By Hitz FM | Catherine Opoku-Asamoah

Musician Jupitar has advised Dancehall artistes to be cautious of the kind of music they term as Dancehall.

In an interview with Ibrahim Ben-Brako on Joy Prime, Jupitar stated that the genre has its own vibes and adding other sounds to it does not make it Dancehall.

“Dancehall artistes should know what songs they should term as Dancehall songs,” he said.

He also added that people get confused, especially on the global stage, when songs termed as Dancehall songs do not sound right.

Jupitar explained that it’s okay for artistes to mix Dancehall with our local style but immediately the name is changed to ‘Afro Dancehall’ and any others thing, it tarnishes the image of the Reggae/Dancehall genre.

“It’s a genre and should not be changed or switched to perfect the songs the artistes make, that is wrong. R&B is R&B, Hiphop is Hiphop and Dancehall is Dancehall,’’ he concluded.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Wisemen speak b'cos the they have something sensible to say but very unfortunately foolishmen speak only just b'cos they want to voice out something.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img