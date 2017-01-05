New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
General News | 5 January 2017 17:11 CET

Sarkodie eulogizes Daasebre Gyamena with ‘Kokooko’ track

By CitiFMonline

Celebrated Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie, has eulogized the late hiplife star Daasebre Gyamena, who died in July 2016.

Sarkodie paid tribute to the late singer by remaking the late singer's most popular track that shot him to fame in 1999, 'Kokooko'.

He expressed his condolence to the bereaved family, and said Ghanaians would remember his contribution to highlife music in the country.

Below is the track by Sarkodie

About the late musician
Daasebre Kojo Gyamenah who became very popular with the 'Kokooko' hit which featured Lord Kenya, who's now an Evangelist.

The highlife singer died after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Kokooko track at the time, was one of the major fusion of hiplife and highlife in Ghana, and meant a successful career for both musicians.

In 2006, Daasebre was imprisoned in the United Kingdom for possession of drugs and was later acquitted of the offence.

But this didn't stop him from releasing another album called 'A Friend In Need'.

The song became a hit on Ghanaian radio charts with the popular songs 'Seetei', 'Wafom', 'Ahuofe'.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

