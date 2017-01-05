New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Dancehall News | 5 January 2017 13:06 CET

Dancehall Isn't Women Fellowship - Vybz Stylin

By Bossu Kule

Vybz Stylin seems so much prepared for what it takes to be in the dancehall world.

As an artiste, Vybz Stylin believes his genre of music is one that is not of cowards or lazy musicians.

I am a dancehall artiste and i have been that all my life. And for all these years of being in the game, one thing i have learned is that, this genre is not for cowards or lazy musicians. Vybz Stylin stated

To be a dancehall artiste, you need to be ready to take all sort of insults, critics and risks as far as music is concerned. Some of my colleagues started yet gave up later on because they had the perception that dancehall is women fellowship.Vybz Stylin added.

Vybz Stylin went on to congratulate Shatta Wale, Rudeboy Ranking, Stonebwoy and everyone working effective for the dancehall genre to stay.

Vybz Stylin announced the release of his much awaited collaboration with Holic to be soon.

We cant wait !

Dancehall News

