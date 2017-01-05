New Music: Osho Ft. Papii J - Park Well (Prod. Papii J)

After creating a buzz with his previous single; "Carry Go", Afro Pop Sensation - OSHO (real name Osho Akagbosu) comes through yet again by opening his 2017 account with a brand new tune - PARK WELL, teaming up with PAPII J (of P-Square).

Produced and featuring PAPII J, amazing singer - OSHO showed the elements that makes a dope artist on this scintillating tune;PARK WELL. Mixed and mastered by Dr. Drex.

Having worked with stars like Durella and "Wyre" from Kenya, OSHO says "Park Well is just a tip of the iceberg in terms of what is to come in 2107".

Enjoy this!

https://my.notjustok.com/track/167306/osho-ft-papii-j-park-well-prod-papii-j

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/167306

