New Music: Osho Ft. Papii J - Park Well (Prod. Papii J)
After creating a buzz with his previous single; "Carry Go", Afro Pop Sensation - OSHO (real name Osho Akagbosu) comes through yet again by opening his 2017 account with a brand new tune - PARK WELL, teaming up with PAPII J (of P-Square).
Produced and featuring PAPII J, amazing singer - OSHO showed the elements that makes a dope artist on this scintillating tune;PARK WELL. Mixed and mastered by Dr. Drex.
Having worked with stars like Durella and "Wyre" from Kenya, OSHO says "Park Well is just a tip of the iceberg in terms of what is to come in 2107".
Enjoy this!
LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "PARK WELL"
https://my.notjustok.com/track/167306/osho-ft-papii-j-park-well-prod-papii-j
DIRECT DOWNLOAD FOR "PARK WELL"
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/167306
Connect with OSHO: @OshoAlpacino on ALL Social Media Platforms