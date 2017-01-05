General News | 5 January 2017 12:32 CET
Watch: How Actress Yvonne Spends Time With Family & Friends In Lagos
Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson prior to the Christmas celebrations was in Lagos, Nigeria for a movie shoot and then, later missed her flight back to Ghana.
Pending this, the beautiful actress decided to go live on Facebook and share the moment with her fans and followers while waiting for her next flight.
In the video, Yvonne Nelson took time to show her fans her friends in the beautiful Lagos city and she also answered questions from her fans.
Watch the video below
