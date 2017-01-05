Ghana Performs Poorly At WatsUp TV Awards

Ghana failed to impress at the 2016 edition of WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards, as the country picked up only one award of 22 winners announced for the award ceremony.

Organisers of the maiden awards ceremony announced winners at a press event held in Accra last week, December 28.

Tanzania came on top with five awards with its star musician, Diamond Platinum picking awards.

The categories that went in favour of Tanzania were, Best Newcomer Video of the Year, Best African RnB Video, Best African Collabo Video, Best African Group Video and Best African Music of the Year awards.



The WatsUp TV Award is aimed at encouraging the production of quality music videos across Africa and beyond.

The twenty-two (22) winners emerged out of the 170 music acts and video directors who were nominated when the event was launched in September, 2016. Winners for the categories were determined by popular votes from fans across the world.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale won the only award for Ghana; the Best African Reggae Dancehall Video of the year award at the ceremony with his Chop Kisshit song.

It saved Ghana from total disgrace.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )