Joy FM Rocks Accra With Keteke Fever

Celebrated radio disc jockeys (Djs), Andy Dosty, Young Joe and Paul Ankrah on Boxing Day December 26, turned the auditorium of the Banquet Hall (State House) upside down, when they thrilled hundreds of music fans at the Joy Fm's annual musical event dubbed “Keteke Fever”.

The much-anticipated 2016 edition of the event which attracted a large number of old school music lovers from all walks of life witnessed historic live performances from all the DJs.

The event kicked off at about 9:30 pm and the host of Multi Track Show on Joy FM, Paul Ankrah (former Club Keteke fame), and the first DJ to rock the event welcomed patrons and invited guests to the occasion.

The venue became a dance hall session, with everyone dancing and singing along with the tunes when DJ Young Joe formerly of Skyy Hawks and now with Neat Fm took over the turntable from Paul Ankrah.

DJ Young Joe thrilled old school music lovers with impressive hit songs like Monkey Chop, Rock the Boat, Upside Down, Night Fever, Ladies Night among other danceable songs.

Just when the crowd thought they had had enough of a night full of good music, Andy Dosty of Hitz Fm came in. An outstanding DJ by all standards, Andy Dosty kept the excitement level high with his style.

He dished out a good repertoire of songs including The O'Jays' 'Use Ta Be My Girl', Herbie Hancook's Motor Mouth, McFadden & Whitehead 'Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now', 'Fantastic Voyage' by Lakeside, Aurra's 'Send Your Love', Delegation's 'Darlin' (I Think About You)', Madonna's 'Holiday' and DeBarge's 'Rhythm Of The Night' among others which got patrons dancing non-stop.

Patrons at the event received free complementary drinks, pepper soup among others to while away a fantastic 2016.