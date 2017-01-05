Music: Shinning Jerry @ShinningJerry - IN ALL THE EARTH + IGIVE YOU PRAISE

Sensational South African based, Nigerian Gospel singer JEREMIAH EBADAN, populaly known as "Shinning Jerry" shines on to glory with a Gospel release for the forthcoming yuletide season to inspire his fans and fellow lovers of worship.

The talented singer graces the season with "In All the Earth" and "I Give You Praise" all produced by South African based producer "Deevee Cool".

Shinning Jerry started his musical career professionally in 2014 and performed "In All the Earth" for the first time in Christ Embassy South African Gospel Conference in 2015, since then the singer has grown rapidly from Grace to Grace and is presently a leading member of the Christ Embassy Menlyn Choir.

Listen to these sensational tunes and enjoy the blessings that comes with knowing and acknoledging your Father in Heaven.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShinningJerry [@ShinningJerry]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ShinningJerry [@ShinningJerry]

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/shinningjerry001 [Shinning Jerry]

BUY IN ALL THE EARTH ON iTUNES

https://itun.es/za/UGxrgb

BUY I GIVE YOU PRAISE ON iTUNES

https://itun.es/za/Oi4Ygb

BUY IN ALL THE EARTH ON CDBABY

http://cdbaby.com/cd/shinningjerry

BUY I GIVE YOU PRAISE ON CDBABY

http://cdbaby.com/cd/shinningjerry2

IN ALL THE EARTH [DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINKS]

1) https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/167398/by/7pAID1Q4zF

2) http://old.hulkshare.com/dl/c26lry8ym1vk/Shinning_Jerry_-_IN_ALL_THE_EARTH.mp3?d=1

I GIVE YOU PRAISE [DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINKS]

1) https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/167396/by/_cSoC3lmF3

2) http://old.hulkshare.com/dl/k1kwc8vfqj28/Shinning_Jerry_-_I_GIVE_YOU_PRAISE.mp3?d=1