New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Music News | 5 January 2017 09:32 CET

Victory Song For NPP: Shelter Force - Winner

By Fiifi Adinkra

The celebration for the New Patriotic Party - NPP continuous with its sympathizer, Shelter Force serving the party with a new 'jama' song ahead of the swearing-in of President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The song titled 'Winner', produced and recorded by renowned beat maker, Appiah Dankwah well-known as Appietus of Creative Records is believed to be a perfect match for the trending 'Onaapo' craze.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Music News

Gratitude is the best of virtues and ingratitude, the worst of vices.
By: Quophi Rexto
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img