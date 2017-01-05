Victory Song For NPP: Shelter Force - Winner

The celebration for the New Patriotic Party - NPP continuous with its sympathizer, Shelter Force serving the party with a new 'jama' song ahead of the swearing-in of President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The song titled 'Winner', produced and recorded by renowned beat maker, Appiah Dankwah well-known as Appietus of Creative Records is believed to be a perfect match for the trending 'Onaapo' craze.