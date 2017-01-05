Ghana's Rep To Miss World Pageant 2016 Missing?

Reliable Information reaching razzonline.com indicates strenuously that Ghana’s representative at the 2016 Miss world beauty pageant Antoinette Delali Kemavor is missing.

The miss world pageant which was the 66th edition took place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, United States, just south of Washington, D.C on December 18, 2016.

According to the source,officials of Exclusive Events Ghana,organisers of the Miss Ghana Pageant who were expecting Antoinette to arrive in Ghana after the Miss world pageant can still not trace the where about of the beauty Queen.

The source accentuated categorically that,Miss Inna Mariam Patty who is the Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Events Ghana,used her car as collateral to raise funds from a bank to fare the entire costs of Antoinette’s trip with the intention that when she (Antoinette) gets back she would make her refund the money.

In line with this, its being presumed that Antoinette has decided not to come back to Ghana so that she wouldn’t be confronted to refund Miss Inna’s money, who is on the verge of loosing her car.

All attempts by razzonline.com to reach Miss Inna Mariam Patty to ascertain the truth of the matter has so far proved unproductive.

Antoinette Delali Kemavor was crowned Miss Ghana November, 2015. She was one of the representatives of the Volta Region of Ghana at the 2015 Miss Ghana beauty pageant. At the miss world pageant,she contested with One hundred and eighteen contestants from all over the world which officially kicked off on November 26

She is an undergraduate student of the Central University College (CUC). She had her senior high education at the Holy Child Senior School in the Central Region. She is last of five children and hails from Adafianu near Aflao in the Volta Region