General News | 5 January 2017 07:58 CET

Ellen DeGeneres bans Kim Burrell after homophobic comments

By BBC

Ellen DeGeneres has said Kim Burrell will not appear on her show after the gospel singer made homophobic comments.

Burrell referred to “the perverted homosexual spirit” during a sermon at a church in Houston, Texas.

She had been due to sing with Pharrell Williams on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later this week.

But the talk show host, who is a well-known advocate of gay rights, tweeted: “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.”

‘No excuses’
DeGeneres had been asked by fans to cancel Burrell’s planned appearance and an online petition was launched.

In a video published after the sermon, Burrell said she made “no excuses or apologies” for her comments.

“I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me,” she added.

“I never said all gays were going to hell. I never said ‘LGBT’… I said ‘SIN’,” the singer said.

“To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me. Anything that is against the nature of God.”

She added “enemies” had posted only a portion of her original speech.

Williams and Burrell had been due to sing their track I See Victory from the soundtrack of the film Hidden Figures on the chat show on Thursday.

