John Dumelo will be president of Ghana – Cwesi Oteng

Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng believes strongly that renowned actor John Dumelo will be president of Ghana.

The gospel musician, who supported the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 elections, believes the actor, who supported the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has the potential to be president.

In a Tweet, the God Bless Me hit singer prophesied that, “John Dumelo will one day be president of Ghana. Remember.”



John Dumelo will one day be president of Ghana. Remember. — realCwesiOteng (@CwesiOteng) January 2, 2017

John replied the Tweet by saying, “Thanks boss. Wishing you a prosperous 2017 oooo”



Thanks boss. Wishing you a prosperous 2017 oooo https://t.co/DVzW9H1QZ6 — Mr Dumelo (@johndumelo1) January 3, 2017

The actor last year, while campaigning for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC ahead of the elections, made his desire to become the president of Ghana known.

He made the disclosure while addressing NDC supporters a health walk dubbed, 'Walk for Mahama' at Hohoe in the Volta region.

“It is my mind to becoming a future president,” he told the supporters.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )