Video/Photos: Kabutey 'my MC' dazzles at Kojo Antwi show

The end of year came and with it many and varying events tailored for all ages and categories of audience. Some events over the years have become established on particular days and case in point is the Kojo Antwi Experience on December 24.

This year, it moved to the plush Kempinsky Gold Coast City Hotel, Accra and delivered a truly befitting and exciting experience to its highly-distinguished guests who came in their hundreds.

One of the ‘ingredients’ that added a breath of fresh air and ‘life’ to this year’s show was the very affable and highly engaging Kabutey Ocansey (Kabutey my MC) as the Mc for the event.

Known within the social events space, for his immersive brand of ‘Mcing’ that get him totally dissolved into the event and carrying guests along in total surrender, this was a kind of unveiling on a grand paid event platform, and no mean than the legendary Kojo Antwi Experience Show. He definitely lived up to the task with distinction worthy of the platform.

The seeming ease with which he endeared himself to the audience, which included the elevated presence of H.E. J.A Kufour, Former President of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghana’s longest service first lady, Ministers, CEO and dignified personalities, was much admired.

He was very comfortable, confident and effective getting them to burst into laughter intermittently. At a point when it seemed there was a hitch with the announced performer not quite ready, Kabutey perfectly rescued the situation with his “Ghana Sound Chorus” that got the audience responding to his call outs and climaxed with a rapturous applause.

“After five years as a professional event Mc this a great opportunity to take my craft to a higher level and everyone knows how big the Kojo Antwi platform is. I'm excited that the audience had a great experience. I look forward to a great year ahead,” the words of a visibly contented Kabutey after the show.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com