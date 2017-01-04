Ramzy released from prison after 10 years

William Ramzy Amui, popularly known as Ramzy, first runner-up in the first edition of music reality show, ‘Stars of the Future' has been released from prison.

The budding musician, who saw his dream cut short abruptly in 2007, was freed from the Nsawam Maximum Prison last Thursday.

In 2007, Ramzy and eight others pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy, armed robbery and dishonesty receiving under Article 29, Clause 146 of the criminal code.

A Tema based businesswoman, Cynthia Koda, on January 23, 2007 reported an armed robbery attack to the Tema Regional Police. She said her 4x4 Toyota Highlander with registration number GT 6409X and an amount of GH¢300 were taken from her at gun point at her community 11 shop the previous evening.

Ramzy, who was the 8th accused in the company of his friends, Francis Amuzu and Jerry Boampong, approached a businessman at Abeka Lapaz, a suburb of Accra apparently to sell the said vehicle.

They were arrested and put before court and was given a 10-year jail term.

Before his incarceration, Ramzy was fast rising in the Ghanaian music industry. He placed second at the Stars of the Future in 2006 and also auditioned for the M-net West Africa Idol contest in Nigeria in 2007.

He was arrested in February 2007, after returning to Ghana after he qualified to take part in the singing competition and just days before he was scheduled to go back to Nigeria.

JoyNews’ Seth Kwame Boateng, who visited the musician while in prison, posted on Facebook that,

“This my GOD!!!!! Praise be to God. Our God is alive and he is still in the miracle business. He decided to bless me with this good news. Our brother, Ramzy of the Stars of the Future fame is out of prison now. God thank you.

“He heard the prison officials call his name. He responded and the follow up message was that "pack your things, you are going home today".

So after 10 years of his stay in the prison and still singing to glorify God, He decided to reward him. God did not allow him to finish his 20 year jail term. God will do same for you wherever you are.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu