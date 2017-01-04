Full List Of Winners—MTN 4syte Music Video Awards 2016
4syteTV lastnight celebrated unique Ghanaian talents at the 2016 MTN 4syte Music Video Awards. The event which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre was hosted by Ghanaian Comedian DKB and ace TV/Radio personality Jay Foley.
Dancehall Sensation Stonebwoy beat the likes D Cryme, Edem, VVIP and others to win the Overall Video of the year while Shatta Wale took home the most prestigious award of the night, Most Influential Artist of the Year.
Other big winners on the night include, Edem, Guru, D-Black, VVIP and more. AMG's young act Medikal delivered a show-stopping performance with his significant other Sister Deborah before going on to win the Discovery of the year Award.
The event which happens to be the 8th edition also witnessed performances from Guru, Shatta Wale, Becca, Ras Kuuku, D Cryme, Samini and more.
Check out the full list of MTN 4syte Music Video Awards 2016 Winners below.
BEST COLLABORATION
Akwaboah ft. Ice Prince - I Do Love you
Guru ft. Singlet - Samba
Jupitar ft. Patoranking - Enemies Rmx
Trigmatic ft. Stonebwoy - Gbedu
Keche ft. Edem - Monica
VVIP ft. Samini - Dogo Yaro
Dr Cryme ft. Sarkodie - Koko Sakora
Eugy ft. Mr Eazi - Dance For Me
Criss Waddle ft. Stonebwoy - Bie Gya
(WINNER)
Stonebwoy ft. Kranium - Talk To Me
BEST GROUP VIDEO
VVIP - Alhaji
(WINNER)
Keche - Monica
Ruff n Smooth - Shabba
4x4 - Tantalizing
C2C - Property
Footprintz - Tell Me Something
BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL VIDEO
Episode - Ghetto Anthem
Rudebwoy Ranking - Dont Cry
Stonebwoy - People Dey
Shatta Wale - Kakai
(WINNER)
Samini - Bubble It
Jupitar ft. Patoranking - Enemies Rmx
Eazzy ft. Stonebwoy - Na Na
BEST STORY LINE VIDEO
Shatta Wale - Kakai
Stonebwoy - Mightylele
Dark Suburb - Igo Be
Jayso ft. Sarkodie - Little Monsters
Okyeame Kwame - Small Small
(WINNER)
Trigmatic - Gye Nyame
MOST POPULAR VIDEO
Shatta Wale - Chop Kiss
Stonebwoy - Mightylele
Criss Waddle - Bie Gya
VVIP - Dogo Yaro
EL - Koko
Joey B - You x Me
Atom - Ye Wo Krom
Dr Cryme - Koko Sakaro
BEST DIRECTED VIDEO
Edem - Nyedzilo
VVIP - Dogo Yaro
(WINNER)
Stonebwoy - Mightylele
Guru - Samba
Criss Waddle - Bie Gya
Mz Vee - Hold Me Now
Itz Tiffany - Give Them
M.anifest - Wani Aba
Shatta Wale - Kakai
Bisa Kdei - Semina
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Eugy x Mr Eazi - Dance For Me
Edem - Nyedzilo
Tiffany - Give Them
VVIP - Dogo Yaro
Eazzy - Kpakposhito
4x4 - Atongo
Ruff n Smooth - Shabba
Guru - Samba
(WINNER)
BEST HIPLIFE VIDEO
Guru - Samba
Okyeame Kwame - Hallelujah
Keche - Monica
4x4 - Aunty Dede
Ruff n Smooth - Shabba
Dr Cryme - Koko Sakora
(WINNER)
D Black - Kotomoshi
BEST EDITED VIDEO
Edem - Nyedzilo
Guru - Samba
(WINNER)
VVIP - Dogo Yaro
Stonebwoy - Mightylele
Okyeame Kwame - Small Small
Kwaw Kese - Rough
BEST PHOTOGRAPHY VIDEO
Edem - Nyedzilo (WINNER)
D Black - Kotomoshi
Bisa Kdei - Semina
Adina Th3mbi - Coastal Vibes
Dr Cryme - Koko Sakora
Stonebwoy - Talk To Me
VVIP - Dogo Yaro
BEST MALE VIDEO
EL - Koko
Dblack - Kotomoshi
(WINNER)
Stonebwoy - Mightylele
Shatta Wale - Chop Kiss
Joey B - You x Me
Bisa Kdei - Jwe
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
Edem - Nyedzilo
M.anifest - Wani Aba (WINNER)
Tinny - Who's the Best Rapper
Feli Nuna - I like Am
4x4 - Atongo
Jayso - Little Monsters
BEST DISCOVERY VIDEO
Medikal - Anthem
(WINNER)
Petrah - Baby
Ebony - Kupe
Feli Nuna - I Like Am
LJ - Bow Tie
OB - I Dey Like Am
BEST HILIFE VIDEO
Akwaboah - I Do Love You
Becca - Beshiwo
(WINNER)
Bisa Kdei - Semina
Kwabena Kwabena - Tuamuda
Sarkodie - Bra
Just Ice - Hope and Pray
Nana Boroo - Kotofa
BEST FEMALE
Becca - Hwe
Itz Tiffany - Give Them
Ebony - Kupe
Mz Vee - Hold Me Now
Eazzy - Na Na
(WINNER)
Sister Deborah - Ghana Jollof
Feli Nuna - I Like Am
BEST HIPHOP VIDEO
Sarkodie - Bossy
Medikal - Anthem
Dr Cryme - Rise
Pappy Kojo - Awoa
EL - Portay Dey Bee
Omar Sterling - Bob Marley
(WINNER)
Gemini - Gangster Die
Tinny - Who's the Best Rapper
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Wizkid - Baba Nla
Tekno - Duro
Diamond Platnumz - Kidogo
Patoranking - No Kissing Baby
AKA - Make Me Sing
(WINNER)
Mr Eazi - Skin Tight
Phyno - Fada Fada
MOST INFLUENTIAL ARTIST
Sarkodie
D-Black
Shatta Wale
(WINNER)
Wiyaala
EL
M.anifest
Stonebwoy
VVIP
BEST GOSPEL VIDEO
Ohema Mercy - Aseda
Kojo Bentil - Father forgive us
Nacee - Yewo Nyame a Yewo
Mc Clef - Kokroko
NeroX - Hosanna
OJ - Onipa Hia Mmoa (WINNER)
Diana Hamilton - Yehowa Behwe
Trinity Cross - Lord I love you
OVERALL VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Edem - Nyedzilo
Stonebwoy - Mightlele (WINNER)
Shatta Wale - Kakai
D Cryme - Koko Sakora
VVIP - Dogo Yaro