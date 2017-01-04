Full List Of Winners—MTN 4syte Music Video Awards 2016

4syteTV lastnight celebrated unique Ghanaian talents at the 2016 MTN 4syte Music Video Awards. The event which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre was hosted by Ghanaian Comedian DKB and ace TV/Radio personality Jay Foley.

Dancehall Sensation Stonebwoy beat the likes D Cryme, Edem, VVIP and others to win the Overall Video of the year while Shatta Wale took home the most prestigious award of the night, Most Influential Artist of the Year.

Other big winners on the night include, Edem, Guru, D-Black, VVIP and more. AMG's young act Medikal delivered a show-stopping performance with his significant other Sister Deborah before going on to win the Discovery of the year Award.

The event which happens to be the 8th edition also witnessed performances from Guru, Shatta Wale, Becca, Ras Kuuku, D Cryme, Samini and more.

Check out the full list of MTN 4syte Music Video Awards 2016 Winners below.

BEST COLLABORATION

Akwaboah ft. Ice Prince - I Do Love you

Guru ft. Singlet - Samba

Jupitar ft. Patoranking - Enemies Rmx

Trigmatic ft. Stonebwoy - Gbedu

Keche ft. Edem - Monica

VVIP ft. Samini - Dogo Yaro

Dr Cryme ft. Sarkodie - Koko Sakora

Eugy ft. Mr Eazi - Dance For Me

Criss Waddle ft. Stonebwoy - Bie Gya

(WINNER)

Stonebwoy ft. Kranium - Talk To Me

BEST GROUP VIDEO

VVIP - Alhaji

(WINNER)

Keche - Monica

Ruff n Smooth - Shabba

4x4 - Tantalizing

C2C - Property

Footprintz - Tell Me Something

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL VIDEO

Episode - Ghetto Anthem

Rudebwoy Ranking - Dont Cry

Stonebwoy - People Dey

Shatta Wale - Kakai

(WINNER)

Samini - Bubble It

Jupitar ft. Patoranking - Enemies Rmx

Eazzy ft. Stonebwoy - Na Na

BEST STORY LINE VIDEO

Shatta Wale - Kakai

Stonebwoy - Mightylele

Dark Suburb - Igo Be

Jayso ft. Sarkodie - Little Monsters

Okyeame Kwame - Small Small

(WINNER)

Trigmatic - Gye Nyame

MOST POPULAR VIDEO

Shatta Wale - Chop Kiss

Stonebwoy - Mightylele

Criss Waddle - Bie Gya

VVIP - Dogo Yaro

EL - Koko

Joey B - You x Me

Atom - Ye Wo Krom

Dr Cryme - Koko Sakaro

BEST DIRECTED VIDEO

Edem - Nyedzilo

VVIP - Dogo Yaro

(WINNER)

Stonebwoy - Mightylele

Guru - Samba

Criss Waddle - Bie Gya

Mz Vee - Hold Me Now

Itz Tiffany - Give Them

M.anifest - Wani Aba

Shatta Wale - Kakai

Bisa Kdei - Semina

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Eugy x Mr Eazi - Dance For Me

Edem - Nyedzilo

Tiffany - Give Them

VVIP - Dogo Yaro

Eazzy - Kpakposhito

4x4 - Atongo

Ruff n Smooth - Shabba

Guru - Samba

(WINNER)

BEST HIPLIFE VIDEO

Guru - Samba

Okyeame Kwame - Hallelujah

Keche - Monica

4x4 - Aunty Dede

Ruff n Smooth - Shabba

Dr Cryme - Koko Sakora

(WINNER)

D Black - Kotomoshi

BEST EDITED VIDEO

Edem - Nyedzilo

Guru - Samba

(WINNER)

VVIP - Dogo Yaro

Stonebwoy - Mightylele

Okyeame Kwame - Small Small

Kwaw Kese - Rough

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY VIDEO

Edem - Nyedzilo (WINNER)

D Black - Kotomoshi

Bisa Kdei - Semina

Adina Th3mbi - Coastal Vibes

Dr Cryme - Koko Sakora

Stonebwoy - Talk To Me

VVIP - Dogo Yaro

BEST MALE VIDEO

EL - Koko

Dblack - Kotomoshi

(WINNER)

Stonebwoy - Mightylele

Shatta Wale - Chop Kiss

Joey B - You x Me

Bisa Kdei - Jwe

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Edem - Nyedzilo

M.anifest - Wani Aba (WINNER)

Tinny - Who's the Best Rapper

Feli Nuna - I like Am

4x4 - Atongo

Jayso - Little Monsters

BEST DISCOVERY VIDEO

Medikal - Anthem

(WINNER)

Petrah - Baby

Ebony - Kupe

Feli Nuna - I Like Am

LJ - Bow Tie

OB - I Dey Like Am

BEST HILIFE VIDEO

Akwaboah - I Do Love You

Becca - Beshiwo

(WINNER)

Bisa Kdei - Semina

Kwabena Kwabena - Tuamuda

Sarkodie - Bra

Just Ice - Hope and Pray

Nana Boroo - Kotofa

BEST FEMALE

Becca - Hwe

Itz Tiffany - Give Them

Ebony - Kupe

Mz Vee - Hold Me Now

Eazzy - Na Na

(WINNER)

Sister Deborah - Ghana Jollof

Feli Nuna - I Like Am

BEST HIPHOP VIDEO

Sarkodie - Bossy

Medikal - Anthem

Dr Cryme - Rise

Pappy Kojo - Awoa

EL - Portay Dey Bee

Omar Sterling - Bob Marley

(WINNER)

Gemini - Gangster Die

Tinny - Who's the Best Rapper

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Wizkid - Baba Nla

Tekno - Duro

Diamond Platnumz - Kidogo

Patoranking - No Kissing Baby

AKA - Make Me Sing

(WINNER)

Mr Eazi - Skin Tight

Phyno - Fada Fada

MOST INFLUENTIAL ARTIST

Sarkodie

D-Black

Shatta Wale

(WINNER)

Wiyaala

EL

M.anifest

Stonebwoy

VVIP

BEST GOSPEL VIDEO

Ohema Mercy - Aseda

Kojo Bentil - Father forgive us

Nacee - Yewo Nyame a Yewo

Mc Clef - Kokroko

NeroX - Hosanna

OJ - Onipa Hia Mmoa (WINNER)

Diana Hamilton - Yehowa Behwe

Trinity Cross - Lord I love you

OVERALL VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Edem - Nyedzilo

Stonebwoy - Mightlele (WINNER)

Shatta Wale - Kakai

D Cryme - Koko Sakora

VVIP - Dogo Yaro





