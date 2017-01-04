New Music: Malonzy ushers in 2017 with '2017'

Ghanaian international gospel rap music sensation,Nyame Akoa Malonzy has released his latest song titled ‘2017’

Malonzy,whose gospel rap music focuses on presenting Gospel music in a way that will be easily embraced by the youth without compromising the message, also uses danceable up-beat tempo that can be played at parties,non-church gatherings etc.

In line with this,his newest hit song’2017′ is no exception. Oh yes,under the production of AUG Records, ‘2017’,is an everyday high tempo rap Gospel song which has elements pinpointing the kind of delectable breakthrough to expect this year (2017).

‘2017’ is actually a startling song that cuts across all borders which was engineered by street Beats and Possi Gee

Noted for songs like Choices,Golgotha,”Yesu Ba”,control and “Brebre”;Malonzy who is based in America and aside doing gospel rap music is also a banker,urged his fans to expect more hit gospel rap songs for 2017 and beyond from him.

kindly enjoy ‘2017’