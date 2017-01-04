International UK based afrobeat act Gold Kay kicks off the year with a music collaboration with award winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Epixode on a song christened "Fire".

"Fire" is a masterpiece by all standards as the two geniuses deliver implausibly, parading their versatility and lyrical prowess on the beat produced by GulityBeatz.

According to the management of both musicians, the song is set for release on Friday, 6th January 2016 and will be aired on the various radio stations in UK and Ghana as well.

“Gold Kay” who recently switched to secular music has been part of various Television reality shows such as Celebrity Come Dine with me Feat. Gina Yashere Comedians Edition, Britain’s Got Talent 2013 Series 7, A League of its own as well as performing as a backing vocalist for various artists such as Dappy (NDubz), Jaz Ellington (The Voice), Crazy Cousins and many more.