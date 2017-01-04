Quame Akan Jabs DJs, Police, Others In 'Popoo'

Under the production of .Nshorna music ’Popoo’which was engineered by Danger is a song in which Akan cautioned Djs,the Police others to stop taking bribes in order not to incur the wrath of God. Its actually a clean song that cut across all borders.

In an exclusive interview with razzonline.com ,Lawrence Akan better known as Quame Akan indicated that he is a multi talented musician so his fans should expect more hit songs from his camp:

“This is my maiden track ‘Popoo’ which is actually doing extremely well on the airwaves.Its a song i tried to caution Djs ,the police etc to stop taking payola, bribes else God would punish them.

’Popoo” is just a thin of the iceberg cos am a multi talented musician so my fans should expect songs from all music genres from me”, Akan opined.

Quame Akan who hails from Accra (Nungua)started doing music from 2005 and he is heavily tipped by most entertainment pundits to win awards with his ‘Popoo’ hit song.