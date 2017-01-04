NPP’s  Edward Kyei  Grabs Wife

It was fun galore when a top member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumasi, Edmund Kyei, finally tied the knot on Saturday, December 31 with his longtime fiancée, Annette Mensah Sarpong, during a spectacular ceremony.

The ceremony attracted important personalities to the Tafo residence of Annette, where the historic event took place. There was assortment of local and continental dishes and drinks for the people present.

There were also musical performances from some selected disc jockeys (DJs) who entertained invited guests with good danceable songs.

NPP bigwigs in the city, including MP for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, Stephen Amoah, Justin Kodua, Kwasi Kyei and other regional and constituency executives of the party were there.

Personalities from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including Deputy Defence Minister Ken Adjei, Francis Dodovi and Nana Mensah Bonsu also attended the event to support the groom.

Dr Kwame Kyei, Executive Managing Director of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, also graced the event.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi