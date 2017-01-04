UTV Celebrates New Year With Celebrities

A number of Ghanaian celebrities from both the music and movie industries on Monday, December 2 celebrated the New Year in the studios of United Television (UTV), an Accra-based television station located at Abeka Junction.

The stars who visited the station in their numbers were made to host some of the station's programmes such as the morning show, sports programme, among others.

Funny Face, Yaw Dabo and Bismark The Joke were made to read the station's news at 7:00pm, whilst Akrobeto was made to host the morning show with support from other celebrities who did the newspaper review.

Some of the celebrities who celebrated the New Year with UTV include Abrantie Amakye Dede, Choirmaster, Salinco, Akoo Nana, Joyce Blessing, Nacy, Abrantie Amakye Dede, D-Cryme, Kwaku Manu, Ofori Amponsah, Kalybos, Akatakyie, Beverly Afaglo, Akofa Edjeani and a host of others.

A section of radio listeners who visited the station interacted with their favourite stars, took photographs and danced with them, and also got autographs.