Amakye Dede Calls For Unity Among Musicians



Amakye Dede has called on Ghanaian musicians to unite and work towards promoting Ghanaian music on the world music scene.

According to him, team work would help the music industry to grow and would also help the musicians to realise the fruits of their labour.

Speaking on UTV on Monday, January 2, the 'Iron Boy' hitmaker stressed that Ghanaian musicians need platforms on the international music scene to promote and market their brand.

Amakye Dede has also urged musicians to learn to accommodate and tolerate one another and try to eschew personality clashes that have existed in the music industry for so many years.

He also advised the stakeholders in the creative arts industry, especially those in the music sector, to support the government to help the creative industry to grow.

He cautioned musicians to work tirelessly to protect and promote the image of the Ghana music industry to attract additional investments into the music sector.

Amakye Dede has urged the leadership of the various associations in the creative sector to initiate programmes to guarantee regular incomes for their members, apart from the annual royalties they receive from their collective societies.

He, however, called on the incoming government to help put effective structures in place to build and grow the creative arts sector, adding that the creative industry needs to be adequately projected on the international scene.

