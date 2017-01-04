Sark Is Richest Celeb In Ghana – MTV Base

Entertainment channel, MTV Base, has adjudged multiple award-winning artiste Sarkodie as the richest Ghanaian celebrity.

The 24-hour music channel in a tweet wrote:

“#Africa's fastest & most awarded rapper is @sarkodie (also richest celebrity in Ghana)”

#Africa's fastest & most awarded rapper is ???? @sarkodie (also richest celebrity in Ghana) — MTV Base Africa (@MTVBaseAfrica) January 2, 2017

The entertainment channel which is channel from Viacom International Media Networks Europe focuses primarily on music from the world of R 'n' B, hiphop, reggae, soul and urban.

–starrfmonline