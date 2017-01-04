Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 4 January 2017 13:35 CET

Sark Is Richest Celeb In Ghana – MTV Base

By Daily Guide
Sarkodie
Sarkodie

Entertainment channel, MTV Base, has adjudged multiple award-winning artiste Sarkodie as the richest Ghanaian celebrity.

The 24-hour music channel in a tweet wrote:
“#Africa's fastest & most awarded rapper is @sarkodie (also richest celebrity in Ghana)”

#Africa's fastest & most awarded rapper is ???? @sarkodie (also richest celebrity in Ghana) — MTV Base Africa (@MTVBaseAfrica) January 2, 2017

The entertainment channel which is channel from Viacom International Media Networks Europe focuses primarily on music from the world of R 'n' B, hiphop, reggae, soul and urban.

starrfmonline

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

I didn't lie because i wasn't talking to them and i don't fear anyone - well except God
By: JUSTICE ANKRAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img