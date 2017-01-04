Shatta Wale Dashes Car

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale became the first Ghanaian musician to reward a fan with a car, as he handed keys of a brand new Camry saloon car over to one of his most loyal fans called Sekyle Moses.

This was during his performance at Tigo Festival of Lights at the Junction Mall in Accra on Saturday, December 31.

The move was as a result of his decision to give back to his fans for their unflinching support over the years.

The TIGO Festival of Lights is an innovation under Tigo Music initiative aimed at providing unique access to great music experience to its users.

The event didn't only live up to expectation, but also provided the perfect platform for ushering music fans into the 2017 with magnificent first-ever fireworks display similar to ones in major cities of the world.

The excitement, fun and euphoria that characterised the event will linger on the minds of many for years to come.

The Patch Band, a contemporary gospel musical band, set the pace for the night, as they treated audiences to some melodious renditions that left many with no choice than to take to the dancing floor.

The charged atmosphere soon became a spectacle of praise that offered an alternative to many who were not able make it to the 31st watch night service.

Gospel singer Qwesi Oteng got back to what he is noted for, as he thrilled fans to music and dance at the maiden edition of the festival of fire.

The gospel singer who recently had a sting with politics following his endorsement of the NPP ensured his God-given talent was brought to bear, as he treated fans to some good music.

Obaapa Christie also made sure she left no stone unturned, as she took control of the stage and turned on the groove.

The energetic, dynamic gospel singer got the crowd more alive, as she ministered most of her soothing tunes.

It was supposed to be his first performance for the New Year, not only did he steal the show with stunning performances but ceased the opportunity to reward most of his loyal fans.

He also gave out laptops and mobile phones as part of his appreciation for the support of his fans.

The 'Kakai' hitmaker took the charged crowd to another level with some stunning performances. It took the timely intervention and efforts of security details at the event ground to control the crowd, as many thronged the event ground just to catch a glimpse of their music star.

He promised to give back more to his fans in the coming years and also encouraged the youth not to relent in their efforts in making head way in life.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50Email: [email protected]