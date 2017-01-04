Miss Unique Ghana 2017 Auditions Slated For 14th January 2017

The 4th edition of this year’s Miss unique Ghana is here, the search for the next queen has began, and this year’s audition will be held in two Regions namely, KUMASI & ACCRA. The CEO of Miss Unique Ghana brand Mrs. Estelle Ruth O. Gyekye has said, This year’s auditions will take place on Saturday 14th January 2017 in KUMASI at the CEETA-KEL HOTEL (STADIUM-OPP STADIUM HOTEL) and on the 21st January 2017 in Accra at the PALOMA HOTEL (SPINTEX ROAD – OPP ICGC) respectively, 7:30 am on the dot.

Miss Unique Ghana for the past four (4) years now has crowned three adorable queens namely, MISS HANNA OFORI-KITI ELLIE BEING THE MAIDEN QUEEN,MISS EVELYN OHEMAA YAA BOATEMAA BEING THE 2ND AND MISS ROSE KERSTINE OTOO BEING THE 3RD AND REIGNING QUEEN. The queens in their various capacities used their crowns to impact positively into the lives of some Ghanaians especially the vulnerable and the less fortunate in the society. Our reigning queen becoming the ambassador for the intellectually and developmentally disability (IDD), donated some wheel chairs ,cash drugs and other equipments for the kids of the intellectually and developmentally disability home in the Eastern Region, Koforidua during her project launch on 17th of September 2016.

The 2017 edition promises to be better in all its activities than the past editions; The quest for searching for the next AMBASSADOR FOR THE LESS FORTUNATE is here and you can only join if you are between the ages of 18-27 years, the GRAND PRIZE for the 2017 winner is AN ALL EXPENSES PAID TRIP TO THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (DUBAI), AN OFFICIAL CAR, CASH PRIZE, A YEAR MAKEUP & BEAUTY PRODUCTS, SPONSORSHIP GOODIES,

BRAND AMBASSADOR, THE PRESTIGIOUS CROWN and the Miss Unique Ghana 2017 title with all its perks and glamour.

Miss Unique Ghana is powered by Glamorous Events Consult with support from ANGEL GROUP OF COMPANIES,ESTELLE’S BOUTIQUE AND JEWELRY, BAFFA IMAGERY,ALPHA COSMETICS, APRILS BEAUTY SHOP,SMULLEY DESIGNS,WILDOUT CREW GH, GORMAN COUTURE, AKOC MEDIA, LONDON STYLE BEAUTY PARLOUR.

MISS UNIQUE GHANA; it’s all about empowering ladies……………….!!!!