See Photos Of Funke Akindele’S 7 Bedroom Multi Million Naira Mansion

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her hubby, JJC have held a talk of the town house warming party in Lagos. The new couple had just moved into a new home in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos and invited friends and colleagues to party with them.

However, not a lot is known about the new home of one of Nollywood’s finest So we did a little digging and here are the FACTS!!!

Funke’s new home is located inside Amen Estate, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos Amen Estate is a vast area of land owned by Lagos businessman and politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi Funke’s new home Is called ‘Afin’ according to the architectural design It’s a 7 bed detached mansion that features airy terraces and casement windows

The home boasts of the finest porcelain and granite floor tiles, elegant POP ceilings, fully fitted kitchen with granite worktops, fitted wardrobes, jacuzzi steam bath with shower in the elegant master bedroom bath, and various other luxuries





