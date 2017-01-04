Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 4 January 2017 12:02 CET

23 major moves rapper Okyeame Kwame made in 2016

Source: enewsgh.com

Rapper Kwame Nsiah Apau (better known by his stagename Okyeame Kwame) chalked remarkable success last year –from earning the key to he city of Cincinnati to recording with legendary reggae star Sizzla Kalonji.

Here are all 23 milestones the rapper chalked last year

1.Honored with the Key to Cincinnati; making him an International Cultural Ambassador

2. Honored with an annual celebration day in his name (Okyeame Kwame Day in Cincinnati)

3. First Ghanaian artiste to perform at Annie O Series at Standard Hotel in New York

4. Performed at SOB’s New York
5. Performed at Arts on Third Festival in New York City

6. Five Nominations at the All Africa Music Awards
7. Won 4syte Best Video Storyline in Three Nominations (“Small Small”)

8. Released chart-topping songs: ‘Hallelujah’, ‘It’s OK, ‘Tension’, ‘Bend Down’.

9. Recorded with Jamaican reggae artiste and Grammy Nominee, Sizzla Kalonji

10. Organised a Benefit Concert to raise funds to support the Ghana

Paralympics Team to participate in the Rio Olympics qualifiers

11. First Heptivist (Hepatitis Ambassador) by the World Hepatitis Alliance

12. Organised the free 7th Annual Hepatitis Campaign in Ho on World Hepatitis Day, bringing the number to at least 7,000 beneficiaries

13. Graduated with a Master’s Degree in Marketing Strategy from University of Ghana Business School

14. Won ETV Male Celebrity Fashion Icon of the Year

15. JIGWE Male Celebrity Slayer Award
16. JIGWE Family of the Year Award
17. JIGWE Celebrity Couple Award
18. Participated in the Midem Conference in France
19. Enlisted on the Google’s Top 10 Most Searched Ghanaian Musicians

20. Interviewed on Hot 97, the World’s biggest urban HipHop radio station

21. Covered an International Magazine, ‘Our World Media’

22. Interviewed on WBLS, an urban adult contemporary FM station in New York

23. First Ghanaian rapper to get his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram verified at the same time.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

IT GOES WHAT DONT KILLS YOU MAKES YOU STRONGER.
By: BY NACODIA
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img