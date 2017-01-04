Music: Lyberty - Rumours (Prod. by Enddi)

Bounce it boy back at it again with another banger! Stage name- Lyberty, also know as Lyb and birth name- Lyberty Udochu. He returns with another smashing hit titled "Rumours" after his hot elevating song "Bounce It".

The young 17 year old with his mad lyrics and rhymes keeps breaking boundaries and inspiring not just his peers but Africa as a whole. He is the coolest kid! Watch out for him. He is fast upcoming.

Instagram: @Lyberty_x

Twitter: @Lyberty_x

DOWNLOAD LINK: https://goo.gl/yAyCrv