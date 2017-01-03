One Ghana Concert To Be Held On Jan 7

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
By Daily Guide

As part of the activities marking the swearing in of President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the transition team has announced a musical concert on the night of the inauguration.

The event, dubbed One Ghana Concert, will take place at the Independence Square at 10pm.

A number of local artistes are expected to be on stage to party late into the morning of December 8.\

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo will officially take over power from outgoing president John Dramani Mahama when he is sworn into office on Saturday January 7.

Nana-Akufo-Addo will become the fifth president of the Fourth Republic.

-Classfmonline



