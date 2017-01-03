Agya Koo, Kofi B, Others Ready For Adonko Street Jam

Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has been invited to perform at the maiden edition of 'Adonko Bitters Street Jam' slated for January 7 at the Accra Sports Stadium in Accra.

The comedian is expected to thrill his numerous fans in Accra and its environs with his rib-cracking jokes and live musical performances.

Musicians billed to perform on the night alongside Agya Koo include Kofi B, Kwaisey Pee, Kofi Nti, Nero X, Guru, Flowking Stone, among others.

There will also be other surprise performers on the night to complete the excitement.

According to the organisers, the street jam is being organised to promote Ghanaian highlife music and to create the opportunity for Ghanaian musicians to showcase their musical talents on one platform.

The organisers added that the street jam promises to be one that will be spoken about for a very long time to come, adding, “This street jam is about celebrating a great brand and contemporary Ghana music.”

They explained that they believe in providing fun and entertainment for their fans in every unique way.

By George Clifford Owusu

