Official: VGMA Opens Nominations

Monday, January 9, 2017 has been officially announced as the date when nominations will be opened for this year's edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Charterhouse Productions Limited, organisers of the annual VGMA, have, therefore, called on Ghanaian musicians, music industry practitioners and members of the general public to take note of the date and cooperate with the organisers to make this year's edition another great success story.

“Come Monday, 9th January 2017, all interested stakeholders are by this release encouraged to pick nomination forms from the offices of Charterhouse Productions Limited, partner radio and TV stations or download from www.ghanamusicawards.com,” a statement from Charterhouse stated.

It said completed hand filled forms with copies of CDs, music videos and promotional pictures should all be submitted to the offices of Charterhouse Productions Limited not later than January 31, 2017 when all nominations close.

Works that will be submitted must have been released between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016.

The 2017 event will be the 18th edition of the festival, touted as the biggest event on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar.

The VGMA aims to, among other things, recognise and celebrate the hard work and dedication of the various players in Ghana's music industry through the nation's most coveted awards scheme.

The 18th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is a Charterhouse Productions event proudly sponsored by Vodafone.