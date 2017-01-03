Shatta Wale Fumes, Insults People Who Said He Sold The Car To His Fan

Shatta Wale seemed very pissed off with regards to comments that he has sold the car he gave out to his die-hard fan, Skeley Moses as his New Year gift.

On 31st December, 2016 Shatta Wale honoured couple of his loyal fans for their undying love and support for his music. One Skeley Moses emerged as the ultimate winner and he was presented with the car Shatta Wale freely.

Shortly after the event, news broke out that Shatta Wale actually did not give out the car freely as promised, instead he sold it to the fan, Skeley Moses.

These bad-mouthing comments did not go down with Shatta Wale at all and as expected, he has responded in a rather unfortunate manner.

Angry Shatta Wale who sees those comments as defamatory to his integrity, image and brand took his heels to Facebook and vented out deadly insults.

He wrote;

“All those saying I sold the car to my fan SUCK YOUR MOTHER…i dont respect myself so disrespect me ooo..FOOLS..KWASIA,SOORMI,YOU FATHER’s DICK..UNGRATEFUL COWS ..U JUST WAIT I WILL USE YOU ALL FOR SANLAH STEW..Aponkye..”